Plans to open the branch of Lausanne Hospitality Business School discussed

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Swiss-Armenian businessman Vahe Gabrash and AGBU Armenia President Vasken Yacoubian.

The latter presented to the Prime Minister the plans to establish a branch of EHL Hospitality Business School (Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne) in Gyumri and the progress of the works in that direction.

The Prime Minister welcomed the initiative and expressed the Government’s support in the implementation of the program. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the executive is carrying out large-scale reforms in the field of education in order to improve the infrastructures.

He noted that the process of certification of teachers was initiated, which resulted in the increase of salaries. At the same time, he said, the works of designing the Academic City have started.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the establishment of a branch of Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne in Gyumri from the point of view of providing quality professional education and capacity development.

Vahe Gabrash and Vasken Yacoubian expressed gratitude for the support and provided details on the further course of the project implementation.