Artsakh Parliament Speaker calls for a special tribunal against the leadership of Azerbaijan

President of the Artsakh’s National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan has once again drawn the attention of the international community and intergovernmental institutions on the facts of unprecedented violence against people, mass crimes against humanity by the leadership of Azerbaijan.

Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan, having created a sophisticated concentration camp on an area of about 3,000 square kilometers, is testing the latest achievements of science on the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh (NKR) aimed at dehumanizing the whole people, the Armenian population of the Republic of Artsakh.

Every day for 8 months а freedom-loving country out of 120,000 people + 30 internally displaced ones, have been threatened with humiliation, starvation and physical destruction, forced to live without electricity, gas, fuel and medicines. After the Second World War, when the international community condemned and enshrined in international law the provisions excluding the repetition of the crimes of Nazi Germany in the future, it was hard to imagine that our people in the 21st century would face the threat of physical violence, destruction by new methods of extermination. And all this does not even deserve the intervention of the international community to prevent a great human tragedy.

The President of the Republic of Artsakh National Assembly appeals, relying on the conscience of each of those on whom the decision to prevent a grave crime against humanity committed by the political leadership of Azerbaijan against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh depends.

At the same time, bearing in mind the provisions of international law on violence and aggression by an aggressor country against self-proclaimed states, we appeal to responsible and specialized international intergovernmental institutions to launch the process of international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh as the most effective way to prevent genocide and the forced displacement of our people from their homeland.

The Head of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh calls on international intergovernmental institutions to create a special tribunal against the leadership of Azerbaijan for the crime of creating a modern concentration camp on the territory of the Republic of Artsakh, which regularly annihilates the indigenous population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh is very hopeful that the message of the Supreme Council elected by our people will not remain unanswered, and the international community and interstate institutions will not yield to aggressors and murderers, but stand up for the people of the Republic of Artsakh.

The Head of the Artsakh Parliament is convinced that the only way to avoid the above dangers is to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh on the principle of “recognition in the name of salvation.”