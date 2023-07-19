Armenia, US military discuss bilateral defense cooperation

On a working visit to the United States the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces First Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia, Lieutenant General Eduard Asryan had meetings with the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Christopher W. Grady and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General Charles Brown.

A number of issues related to the current status of the Armenia-US defence cooperation, upcoming programs, joint activities, the implementation of the concept of “Mission Command” and the professional NCOs system, opportunities for extending cooperation in the air force sphere, as well as regional security were discussed.