Stable peace possible if rights and security of Artsakh people are property addressed – Armenia FM

Stable peace in the region is possible if the issues of the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are properly addressed within the framework of an international mechanism, through the Stepanakert-Baku dialogue, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg․

“In this context, it is regrettable to state that instead of engaging in such a dialogue, Azerbaijan is currently pursuing a policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh. A clear manifestation of it is the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh which has been going on for more than seven months now. Nagorno-Karabakh is now on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. This is happening in violation of international humanitarian norms and contrary to numerous appeals of international actors, resolutions and the legally binding Order of the International Court of Justice of February 22, which, by the way, the Court reaffirmed with its Order of July 6 this year,” the Foreign Minister said.

“In the negotiation process with Azerbaijan, the key issue is to ensure maximum certainty regarding the interstate border. In this context, it should be emphasized that the borders of the former Soviet Republics, as recognized by the Alma-Ata Declaration, serve as the interstate border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenia is also interested in unblocking the regional economic and transport infrastructure, which should be based on the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries and according to the principles of equality and reciprocity,” he noted.

“Of course, for reaching agreements to the mentioned issues, the general atmosphere is very important: the rejection of the use of force or threat of use of force as well as of hostile and aggressive rhetoric, the solution of urgent humanitarian issues, in particular, the release of all Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijan are important for creating an environment conducive for peace,” Mirzoyan added.

H emphasized that Armenia expects effective steps on the part of the international actors, especially by the members of the UN Security Council to ensure lifting of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.