Sepuh 1: Armenian company assembling cars from Korean spare parts

The Armenian Sepuh 1 company is assembling two models of passenger cars with spare parts from a South Korean firm

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan broke the news over the weekend, saying “Sepuh 1 cars produced in Armenia are already receiving state registration.” He did not provide any details about the technical characteristics of the vehicles.

The company is actually assembling Tivoli crossovers and Rexton SUVs with spare parts of Korean SsangYong company, but is planning to produce the spare parts in Armenia in the future. According to preliminary estimates, the price of the cars varies between 30-40 thousand USD.

“Sepuh 1 company has received conformity assessment documents for eight vehicles it assembled,” Director of the National Authority for Standardization and Metrology Albert Babayan told Public Radio of Armenia.

Sepuh 1 is the official representative of the South Korean SsangYong brand in Armenia. Janez Avetyan is the owner of the company registered in 2018.