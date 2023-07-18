PM Pashinyan commends former MP Francois Rochebloine’s contribution to the development of Armenian-French ties

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received former member of the French National Assembly, long-time chairman of the France-Armenia parliamentary friendship group Francois Rochebloine.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Rochebloine’s visit to Armenia and emphasized his important role in the continuous development and strengthening of relations between Armenia and France. The Prime Minister also emphasized his personal attitude towards Armenia’s agenda and its promotion.

Francois Rochebloine thanked for the warm welcome and added that this day is symbolic for him. “Five years ago today, Mr. Prime Minister, you handed me a passport of the Republic of Armenia. I am happy for the opportunity to be in Armenia again and exchange ideas,” said Mr. Rochebloine.

The interlocutors touched upon the Armenian-French interaction, as well as other issues of mutual interest.