Plane crash at Polish airfield leaves five dead

A small plane has crashed into a hangar at an airfield near the Polish capital Warsaw, killing five people including its pilot, officials say, the BBC reports.

Eight people were also injured in the crash, police say. Thirteen people had reportedly been sheltering from bad weather in the hangar.

The fire brigade said poor weather was a “probable cause” of the crash.

Four helicopters and 10 ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the incident in the village of Chrcynno.

The village is 47km from the capital Warsaw.