MEPs encourage Turkey to recognize the Armenian Genocide

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament has just adopted the Report on 2022 Commission Report on Turkey, which “supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey in the interest of reconciliation, regional stability and security, Armenia’s Mission to EU informs.

The MEPs welcome the progress achieved so far and note with appreciation the presence of the Prime Minister of Armenia at the inauguration of the newly-elected President of Turkey.

The Parliament calls for for the speedy implementation of the agreements reached by the special representatives, such as opening the airspace and the border between the two countries.

It also encourages Turkey once again to recognize the Armenian Genocide to pave the way for genuine reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian peoples.

Finally, it encourages Turkey to fully respect its obligations to protect Armenian cultural heritage.