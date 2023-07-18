International actors should step in prevent humanitarian catastrophe in Europe’s neighborhood, Armenian FM tells OSCE chief

On July 18, in Vienna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Helga Schmid, the OSCE Secretary General.

During the meeting, the issues of the regional agenda were discussed, and an exchange of views took place on the activities and role of the OSCE when facing the current challenges.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed the OSCE Secretary General on the details of the security situation in the South Caucasus, as well as the latest developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Presenting Armenia’s vision of establishing comprehensive stability in the region, the Minister stressed that Azerbaijan should not act in conditions of arbitrariness. The imperative of addressing the issues of the rights and security of the Nagorno-Karabakh people within the framework of an international mechanism was emphasized.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Azerbaijan, ignoring the legally binding Orders of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6, continues the blockade of the Lachin corridor. The Minister stressed the urgency of effective steps by international actors to prevent another humanitarian catastrophe in Europe’s neighborhood in the 21st century, particularly emphasizing the need to prevent the ethnic cleansing of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh. The need for the effective use of OSCE mechanisms and existing tools was also highlighted.



Both sides stressed that sustainable peace requires proper addressing of all outstanding issues.

The possibilities of ensuring the inclusiveness of regional programs and other topics of mutual interest were also touched upon.