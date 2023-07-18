Artsakh denies delivery of humanitarian aid from Akna through Askeran

Artsakh’s Ministry of Interior has denied social media reports claiming that ICRC employees, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, are transporting humanitarian aid from Akna (Aghdam).

The Ministry assures that no vehicle has crossed the police checkpoint of Askeran city to Akna and in the opposite direction, let alone humanitarian cargoes.



At the same time, the Ministry urges not to give in to to unverified information and refrain from divisive and slanderous actions.



The officers of the Askeran regional department of the police are on duty around the clock at that checkpoint, keeping the passage of Askeran city and neighboring settlements under constant observation.