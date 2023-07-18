Armenian, US defense officials discuss bilateral cooperation

On an official visit to the US, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Major General Eduard Asryan participated in the conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the US National Guard’s State Partnership Program.

Throughout the event, meetings were held with the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, General Daniel R. Hokanson, the Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy, United States European Command, Major General Daniel Lasica, and the Adjutant General, Commander of Kansas National Guard, Brigadier General Michael T. Venerdi.

During the meetings, the current status and prospects for the development of the Armenia-Kansas partnership within the framework of the program and a number of issues related to bilateral cooperation with the United States were discussed.

On the same day, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan met with the Minister of Defense of Cyprus, Michalis Giorgallas, and the Chief of the Cypriot National Guard, Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis.

A number of issues related to bilateral cooperation were also discussed.