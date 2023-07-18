Armenian Ombudsperson’s report on shelling of Yeraskh to be sent to international organizations

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender has published an ad hoc report on the continuous violations of human rights as a result of the shelling of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Yeraskh settlement in Armenia’s Arsrat province.

The document presents the violations of fundamental human rights recorded by the Defender as a results of the fact-finding work carried out in the Yeraskh settlement.

The report collected and analyzed the violations of human rights as a result of the shooting of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the settlement in June 2023, and presented a set of recommendations to solve the problems related to the protection of human rights.

On June 13-14, 2023, shots were fired from Azerbaijani combat positions in the direction of Yeraskh settlement, especially the metallurgical plant being built with foreign investment in Yeraskh was subjected to intense and targeted shelling. As a result of the shootings, two Indian citizens were injured and taken to hospital.

As a result of the actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the civilian population’s life, mental and physical integrity, property, education, work, entrepreneurship and a number of other fundamental rights were violated.

The report will be translated into English and will be sent to organizations and actors with an international mandate for the protection of human rights, as well as competent state departments.