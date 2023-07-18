Armenian FM, IAEA Director stress the need to keep the issue of safe use of nuclear energy away from groundless political speculation

In Vienna, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The interlocutors hailed the effective and close cooperation established between Armenia and the IAEA aimed at strengthening the capacities in the field of nuclear safety and energy in Armenia and the peaceful and safe use of nuclear energy.

During the meeting, a number of issues of the comprehensive agenda of Armenia-IAEA were discussed, ideas were exchanged on the projects implemented in the fields of energy, healthcare, environment and prospects for the expansion of cooperation.

Rafael Grossi expressed his appreciation for the active involvement and support of Armenia to IAEA initiatives, as well as for joining the statement “On Atomic Energy” to be presented within the framework of the UN Climate Change Conference. The arties emphasized Armenia’s participation in the Rays of Hope program of the IAEA with a view to ensuring progress in the field of oncology and, in particular, radiation medicine.

Referring to the activities of the IAEA and the programs implemented within the framework of the safe operation of the Armenian nuclear power plant and the long-term successful experience in this direction, the need to keep the issue of safe use of nuclear energy away from groundless political speculation was emphasized on both sides.

Issues related to the security situation in space tourism were also on the agenda of the meeting.