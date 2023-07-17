Protesters rally in front of UN Office, Russian Embassy in Yerevan to demand unblocking of Artsakh

Hundreds of people, including displaced persons from Artsakh gathered on outside the United Nations office in Yerevan on Monday to ask the international community to put pressure on Azerbaijan to end its blockade of Artsakh.

The campaign was coordinated by the Office of Artsakh’s Representative and the operative headquarters of the Artsakh government.

The protesters held up banners reading “Open the road of life,” “Save the children of Artsakh,” “We demand UN peacekeeping troops for besieged Artsakh.”

The participants of the rally then marched to the Russian Embassy in Yerevan, callingon Russia to take action to open the Lachin Corridor, which has been closed for over seven months now.

Artsakh’s Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan welcomed the awareness campaigns, adding that they should continue until everyone is aware of the situation in Artsakh and until clear steps are taken to stop these blatantly criminal actions against the people of Artsakh.