Political consultations between Armenian, German Foreign Ministries held in Yerevan

Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Germany took place in Yerevan today. On the Armenian side, the consultations were conducted by Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan, the German delegation was led by Matthias Lutenberg, Political Director of the GDR Foreign Ministry for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia.

During the consultations, the parties emphasized the unprecedented intensification of relations between Armenia and Germany in the current year, taking into account bilateral high-level visits and the expansion of cooperation in various fields.

Consistent development of relations on both bilateral and multilateral platforms was discussed. Cooperation in political, economic, educational, cultural, inter-parliamentary and decentralized spheres was specially emphasized.

The Deputy Minister addressed the issues of the rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, emphasized the need to eliminate the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan and exclude the threat of using force.

Mathias Lutenberg was briefed on the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the security situation in the region and Armenia’s efforts to establish peace.