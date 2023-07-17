Azerbaijan violating conventional obligations, Armenian diplomat says

Azerbaijan’s non-compliance with the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights is a violation of conventional obligations, Ambassador -at-Large Edmon Marukyan said in a Twitter post.

“Azerbaijan’s non-compliance is a violation of conventional obligations and undermines the Council of Europe’s key principles of human rights and the rule of law,” he tweeted.

The comments come after the European Court reminded Azerbaijan of its decision of 21 December 2022, under which Azerbaijan is obliged “to take all measures that are within their jurisdiction to ensure safe passage through the Lachin Corridor.