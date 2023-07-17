Armenian Summer Festival held in London

On July 16th, Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan participated in the 13th annual Armenian Summer Festival, organized by the Diocese of the Armenian Church of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador Nersesyan highlighted the event’s cultural significance, celebrating Armenia’s rich history, culture and cuisine. He also emphasized the pivotal role of the British Armenian community in strengthening bilateral relations between Armenia and the UK, expressing his commitment to advancing these ties.

The festival was attended by His Grace Bishop Hovakim Manukyan, the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as Members of the UK Parliament and the Mayor of Ealing.