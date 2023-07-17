Armenian students win five medals at International Physics Olympiad

Armenian students won five medals at the 53rd International Physics Olympiad held in Tokyo, Japan, on July 10-17. Representatives of more than 80 countries participated in the event.

The Armenian team won 1 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Hovsep Karapetyan, a 12th-grade student of the high school of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia, won a silver medal, and 12th grade students Areg Barseghyan, Maria Arakelyan, Vyacheslav Petrosyan and 11th grade student Arsen Aghayan of the PhysMath School after Shahinyan won bronze medals.

The team was led by Bilor Kurghinyan and Hrant Topchyan, teachers of the PhysMath School.

The Armenian team had won three bzonze medals at the 52nd Phisics Olympiad.