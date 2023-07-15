President of EU Council hosts Armenian-Azerbaijani summit in Brussels

The tripartite meeting of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the EU Council Charles Michel and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has started in Brussels, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan informs.

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan last met in Chișinău on June 1. Participating in the meeting were French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholzand European Council President Charles Michel.

Issues related to the unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructures, border delimitation and border security between the two countries, the agreement on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the need to address the rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, as well as POWs, missing persons and other humanitarian issues were discussed.