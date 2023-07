Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan handed a letter from the President of Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan to the President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, PM’s Spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan informs.

Later today Charles Michel will host a summit between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.