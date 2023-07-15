Europe heatwave: Red alerts issued in 16 Italian cities

Red alerts have been issued for 16 cities across Italy as extreme heat continues to affect southern Europe, the BBC reports.

The alerts, which indicate risks even for healthy people, apply to tourist hotspots including Rome, Florence, and Bologna for the coming days.

More high temperatures are expected in Europe next week as another heatwave approaches.

The European Space Agency (ESA) says Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland may see extreme conditions.

The Italian government has advised anyone in the areas covered by Saturday’s red alerts to avoid direct sunlight between 11:00 and 18:00, and to take particular care of the elderly or vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Greece has hit temperatures 40C or more in recent days. The Acropolis – the country’s most popular tourist attraction – was closed during the hottest hours of Friday to protect visitors.