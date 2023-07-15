Azerbaijani forces open fire in the direction of Verin Shorzha – Armenia MoD

Between 10:30 p.m. on July 14 and 12:30 a.m. on July 15, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat outposts located near Verin Shorzha, the Ministry of Defense reports.
