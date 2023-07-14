Thousands rally in Stepanakert to demand unblocking of Artsakh

Thousands have gathered in Stepanakert’s Revival Square for a state-organized rally to raise awareness about the 7-month blockade and demand reopening of the only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia.

The rally started with a tribute to the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the motherland and a prayer.

Participating in the demonstration are Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan, President of the National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan, other officials.

On Thursday, Artsakh’s Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan announced the start of popular movement.

“As a result of Azerbaijan taking the people of Artsakh hostage and blocking the road connecting it with Armenia, the humanitarian situation in Artsakh is getting worse day by day, and if this continues, we will have severe and irreversible consequences, which we cannot allow, so we are starting an indefinite popular movement from tomorrow,” he said in a statement.

“Now the situation is dire more than ever, the people of Artsakh are facing serious problems and it is necessary to stop the course of this catastrophe as soon as possible. Artsakh is of exceptional importance for the Armenian people and Armenian statehood, Artsakh does not belong only to the people of Artsakh. Therefore, all of us should join this sacred mission of protecting Artsakh,” Nersisyan said.