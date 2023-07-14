Head of Russian peacekeeping troops assures Artsakh officials steps will be taken to solve existing problems

Artsakh’s State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan , Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan, Minister of Internal Affairs Karen Sargsyan, and the head of the Free Fatherland faction of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with Alexander Lentsov, commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh.

The Artsakh officials briefed Alexander Lentsov on the situation created in Artsakh, presented the demand of the participants of the popular movement that started in Artsakh this morning.

The head of the Russian peacekeeping troops said he regularly sends information about the situation to Moscow, admitted that there is a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, which is deepening every minute, that the blocking of the road connecting Artsakh to Armenia is a violation of the 6th point of the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020.

Mr. Lentsov assured that from now on the information about the further developments of the situation will be constantly passed on to his superiors and steps will be taken to resolve the problems that have arisen.

The popular movement was launched early this morning in Stepanakert’s Revival Square. The rally started with a tribute to the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the motherland and the Lord’s prayer.

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan, National Assembly Speaker Artur Tovmasyan and other officials participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally then marched to the office of the ICRC and the place of deployment of the Russian peacekeepers to present a request to unblock Artsakh and stop the humanitarian disaster.