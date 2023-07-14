German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

On July 13, the delegation led by German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Tobias Lindner visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

Deputy director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Lusine Abrahamyan briefed the guests on the history of the creation of the memorial complex.

She also referred to the three khachkars (cross-stones) erected in the Tsitsernakaberd area in memory of the Armenians who died in the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), Baku late last century, and the stories of the five freedom fighters buried in front of Hushapat (Memorial Wall) during the Artsakh war, stressing the connection between what happened and the Armenian Genocide.

Members of the delegation toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, where they got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions, after which Mr. Tobias Lindner made a note in the memorial book of honored guests.