Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire overnight – Armenia MoD

In the period between 9:30 p.m. on July 13 and 1 a.m. on July 14, Azerbaijani forces opened fire from different caliber small arms towards the Armenian combat outposts located in Jil and Paruyr Sevak sections of the line of contact, the Armenian Defense Ministry reports.
Related Articles
Demonstrators in Artsakh march to the place of deployment of Russian peacekeeping troops
July 14, 2023, 12:41
Armenia highly values the privileged relations with France: Pashinyan congratulates Macron on Bastille Day
July 14, 2023, 12:30
Azerbaijani forces use mortars, grenade launchers in Artsakh
July 14, 2023, 12:10
Chandrayaan-3: India set to launch historic Moon mission
July 14, 2023, 11:07
Hollywood stars walk out over pay and AI worries
July 14, 2023, 11:03
Thousands rally in Stepanakert to demand unblocking of Artsakh
July 14, 2023, 10:41
Check AlsoClose
-
Artsakh’s Minister of State announces start of popular movementJuly 13, 2023, 22:35