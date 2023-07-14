PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces violate ceasefire overnight – Armenia MoD

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 14, 2023, 10:19
In the period between 9:30 p.m. on July 13 and 1 a.m. on July 14, Azerbaijani forces opened fire from different caliber small arms towards the Armenian combat outposts located in Jil and Paruyr Sevak sections of the line of contact, the Armenian Defense Ministry reports.

