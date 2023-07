Azerbaijani forces once again target smelter in Yeraskh



On July 14, at 1:40 p.m., Azerbaijani forces fired from different caliber small arms at the plant in Yeraskh, which was being built with involvement of foreign investments, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The plant has been periodically targeted by Azerbaijani troops since June 13.

Two Indian nationals were wounded in Azerbaijani shooting on June 14.