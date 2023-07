The death of two minors in Artsakh a consequence of blockade, Armenia FM says

The 7-month blockade of Lachin Corridor and the total siege of Nagorno Karabakh is having irreversible and devastating impact on lives of people, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a Twitter post.

He reminded that two children – Leo, 3, and Gita, 6 – died in Nagorno Karabakh as a consequence of serious humanitarian situation.

“In the 21st century. This should not be tolerated,” Mirzoyan said.