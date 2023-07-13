Humanitarian crisis in Artsakh discussed at Security Council meeting

On July 13, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council to discuss measures aimed at addressing the deepening consequences of the complete blockade of Artsakh.

State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan presented a report on the humanitarian crisis that has arisen in the Republic of Artsakh due to Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy.

President Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the efforts made in the foreign policy sphere and the appeals from various international structures and states to lift the blockade of the Artsakh-Armenia corridor have not produced positive results. This situation not only hinders the breaking of the blockade but also fails to curb Azerbaijan’s ambitions. The President emphasized the need for more active engagement and efforts in this direction.

Considering the circumstances, President Harutyunyan issued a set of instructions aimed at redistributing available resources to ensure the functioning of the republic, addressing internal and external security issues.