Google’s ChatGPT rival Bard launches in Europe and Brazil

Google’s parent company Alphabet is rolling out its artificial intelligence chatbot Bard in Europe and Brazil, the BBC reports.

It is the product’s biggest expansion since its March launch in the US and the UK and heats up the rivalry with Microsoft’s ChatGPT.

Both are examples of generative AI that can respond to questions in a human-like way.

The hype around their capabilities has prompted global tech figures to call for a halt on their development.

Depending on who you speak to, AI could either lead to the end of humanity or solve climate change, or both.