German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs briefed on the process of settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

On July 13, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan met with Tobias Lindner, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, who is in Armenia as part of a regional visit.

The parties discussed issues related to the bilateral agenda. Thoughts were exchanged on promoting cooperation in spheres of mutual interest, including expanding trade and economic cooperation.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia and the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany noted that the frequency of bilateral high-level visits testifies to the dynamic development of Armenian-German relations and the high level of political dialogue.

Minister of State Lindner was briefed on the process of settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the security situation in the region and the efforts made by Armenia towards establishing peace. The issues of the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh were addressed, the need to eliminate the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, the aggressive rhetoric of Azerbaijan and the threat of using force were emphasized.