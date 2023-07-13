EU’s Charles Michel to host Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders on July 15

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, EU Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet in Brussels on Saturday, July15.

“I vahe confirmed my participation in the meeting. I hope we can achieve progress in negotiations on a peace treaty,” PM Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan last met in Chișinău on June 1. Participating in the meeting were French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholzand European Council President Charles Michel.

Issues related to the unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructures, border delimitation and border security between the two countries, the agreement on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the need to address the rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, as well as POWs, missing persons and other humanitarian issues were discussed.