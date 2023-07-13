Blockade of Lachin corridor discussed at EU Foreign Affairs Council

In a letter to the Parliament, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra has presented information about the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council held on June 26, where the blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the deepening of humanitarian crisis in Artsakh were also discussed, the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands informs.

According to the source, EU High Representative Josep Borrell informed the foreign ministers of the EU countries that Azerbaijan has completely blocked the Lachin Corridor, which threatens to deepen the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Speaking on behalf of the Netherlands, the Dutch Foreign Minister expressed deep concern about the blockade and urged the EU to continue negotiations with Azerbaijan to implement the order of the International Court of Justice and guarantee the free movement of people and goods along the corridor.

Joseph Borrell underlined that he called on Azerbaijan to lift the blockade and added that he intends to negotiate with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in July. All EU member states unanimously supported the President of the European Council in his efforts to reach a peace agreement.