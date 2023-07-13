Armenia’s top security official briefs USAID’s Samantha Power on humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

On a working visit to the US, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

Armen Grigoryan and Samantha Power exchanged thoughts on the progress and prospects of expansion of the programs the agency is implementing in Armenia. In this context, they discussed the possibilities of further development of cooperation within the framework of the fight against democracy and corruption.

The Secretary of the Security Council also briefed the USAID Administrator on the deepening humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the closure of the Lachin Corridor and its consequences.