Second Armenian soldier wounded as Azerbaijan keeps violating the ceasefire

On July 12, at 12:10 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired towards the Armenian combat positions near Tegh.

Armenian serviceman identified as N. T. was wounded in the shooting.

The serviceman’s health condition is of medium severity and his life is not in danger.

Another serviceman was wounded as Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the same direction at 5:30 a.m today.