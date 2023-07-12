Mortality rate has increased in Artsakh under siege

The mortality rate has increased in Artsakh under blockade, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan says.

“During unimpeded operation of the Lachin Corridor, Nagorno Karabakh was receiving approximately 400 tons of cargo. Since June 15, supply of food to Nagorno Kwrabakh has been completely halted and the population faces a real threat of starvation, as supply of all types of goods has been completely prohibited,” the Spokesperson said in a Twitter post.

“The same situation developed in healthcare sector: clear shortage of medicine required for proper medical care, vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, cancer and diabetes patients, children face serious health problems. The mortality rates Nagorno Karabakh,” Badalyan said.