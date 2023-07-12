G7 to announce long-term Ukraine security package at Nato summit

G7 members are expected to ratify a wide-ranging security pact with Ukraine at the Nato summit on Wednesday, the BBC reports.

But they stopped short of providing a timeframe for Kyiv to join the security alliance, provoking the anger of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The security arrangement will include defense equipment, training and intelligence sharing.

The security arrangement with Ukraine comes after its President Volodymyr Zelensky raged against Nato’s reluctance to offer Kyiv a timeframe for joining the alliance.

G7 leaders will sign the declaration in Vilnius on Wednesday on the side-lines of the second day of a Nato defense summit.