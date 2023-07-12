Armenian, Azerbaijani commissions discuss border delimitation

On July 12, the fourth meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on the border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

Taking into account the agreements reached in different formats at the level of the leaders of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the sides continued the discussion of border delimitation issues and touched upon a number of organizational and procedural issues.

The sides agreed to set the date and the place of the next meeting of the commissions in working order.