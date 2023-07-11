Pashinyan, Blinken discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and the ways to overcome it

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The interlocutors referred to the situation in the region, the ongoing negotiations on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the necessary steps to ensure the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the need for Baku-Stepanakert dialogue with international involvement.

Prime Minister Pashinyan referred to the deepening of the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor and the necessary steps to overcome it.

The interlocutors emphasized the need for consistent efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region.

Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed the Armenian government’s commitment to the peace agenda.