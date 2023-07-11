Nato will offer Ukraine simpler path to join – Stoltenberg

Nato boss Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine’s membership pathway will be changed from a two-step process to a one-step process.

“This is a strong package for Ukraine and a clear path towards its membership in Nato,” he said at Nato summit in Vilnius.

His comments came after President Zelensky said it was “unprecedented and absurd” not to have a timeframe for Ukraine’s membership.

Membership can take decades to achieve – but Ukraine has asked for a much quicker timeline.

Stoltenberg also said a new Nato-Ukraine council will be formed where the alliance and the country will “meet as equals”, with the first meeting with President Zelensky happening tomorrow.

