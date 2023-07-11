Azerbaijani forces once again target Armenian positions near Sev Lich

On July 11, at 8:50 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces once again fired from small arms towards the Armenian combat positions near Sev Lich, the Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

At the same time, the Ministry informs that the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern section of the line of contact from 9:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., does not correspond to reality.