Artsakh Army denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

Artsakh.s Defense Ministry has denied reports from the Azerbaijani side claiming that units of the Defense Army repeatedly violated the ceasefire by opening fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Askeran and Martuni regions of the Republic of Artsakh.

“The claim of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan about the suspension of engineering works as a result of their actions is also false,” the Ministry said.

“The false statements of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan aim to justify the fire the Azerbaijani side regularly opens in the direction of the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh and agricultural equipment in order to disrupt agricultural works,” the Ministry noted.

On July 10, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., Azerbaijani units opened fire from small arms at a harvester doing agricultural work in the fields of Sarushen community.