Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to support Sweden’s bid to join Nato, the military alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg has said, the BBC reports.

At a briefing, he said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would forward Sweden’s bid to the Turkish parliament and “ensure ratification”.

Earlier, he had appeared to suggest Turkey would back Sweden if the EU re-opened membership talks with Ankara.

Turkey has criticised Sweden for hosting Kurdish militants.