 Turkey calls for new EU membership talks

Turkey’s President has said his country will support Sweden’s bid to join Nato if the European Union opens membership talks for his country, the BBC reports.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would state his demand at the Nato summit in Lithuania later this week.

He added that he had informed US President Joe Biden of his intentions.

Mr Erdogan’s comments come ahead of a meeting with Sweden’s prime minister and Nato’s secretary general in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

Turkey is a Nato member and so has a veto over any new country joining the group.

It has previously expressed frustration at what it has seen as Stockholm’s willingness to host Kurdish militants.