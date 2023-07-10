Putin met Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after mutiny, Kremlin confirms

Russian President Vladimir Putin met mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin after the Wagner group mutiny last month, the Kremlin says.

Prigozhin, who heads the Wagner mercenary group, was among 35 people invited to the meeting in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.

He said the meeting took place in the Kremlin on June 29 and lasted almost three hours.

“The details of it are unknown,” Peskov said. He noted only that the President gave an “assessment” of the war in Ukraine and the mutiny.

The rebellion, launched on 23 June, lasted only 24 hours.