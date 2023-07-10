Klassiki to stream select films from Golden Apricot Yerevan Film Festival

Klassiki has partnered with the Golden Apricot International Film Festival to screen select films from this year’s edition.

From 9 – 30 July, Klassiki will be streaming a selection of titles from this year’s programme, including a restoration of Hamo Beknazaryan’s silent classic The House on the Volcano to mark the centenary of Armenian cinema.

The Klassiki Journal will be publishing reviews and reports from the participants of the festival’s Critics’ Campus programme.

This season is hosted in association with the Armenian Institute, UK, which has partnered with Klassiki to bring great Armenian cinema to UK audiences.

Klassiki is a curated streaming service offering the best of contemporary and classic cinema from Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.