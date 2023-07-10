Iran’s new envoy receives final instructions from FM Amirabdollahian before arrival in Armenia

Iran’s new ambassador to Armenia has met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian ahead of leaving for the place of his mission.

Mahdi Sobhani briefed Iran’s top diplomat on his working plans.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian referred to the priority of the policy of neighborliness and gave the necessary instructions to the new Iranian ambassador to Yerevan.

Sobhani has previously served as second secretary of the Iranian Embassy in Baku, deputy ambassador to Ukraine and Turkmenistan, consul general in Karachi, ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria, the deputy of Western Asia and the strategic director general of the Foreign Ministry.