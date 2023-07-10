Dutch PM Mark Rutte to quit politics after government collapse

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said he will quit politics after his coalition government collapsed on Friday in a row over asylum policies, the BBC reports.

After nearly 13 years in power, Mr Rutte is one of Europe’s longest-serving leaders.

He is now heading a caretaker administration until fresh elections can be held in November.

But he told parliament he would not run for a fifth term in office and would leave politics following the elections.

Dutch MPs will vote later on a no-confidence motion brought by the opposition in a bid to topple him.

The Netherlands has had a coalition government led by Mr Rutte and his conservative VVD party for the past year and a half, but the four parties involved have been split on migration for some time.

The VVD had been trying to limit the flow of asylum seekers, following a row last year about overcrowded migration centers. His plans were opposed by junior coalition partners.