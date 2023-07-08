PoliticsTop

Mirzoyan, Borrell discuss Armenia-EU partnership

Siranush Ghazanchyan July 8, 2023, 16:47
Less than a minute

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell exchanged thoughts on Armenia-EU partnership.

The meeting was held on the margins of the Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia.

