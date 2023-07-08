Home | All news | Politics | Mirzoyan, Borrell discuss Armenia-EU partnership PoliticsTop Mirzoyan, Borrell discuss Armenia-EU partnership Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 8, 2023, 16:47 Less than a minute Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell exchanged thoughts on Armenia-EU partnership. The meeting was held on the margins of the Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia. Exchanged thoughts with EU HR/VP @JosepBorrellF on topics of #Armenia🇦🇲-#EU🇪🇺 partnership on the margins of @DubrovnikForum in 🇭🇷. pic.twitter.com/8gLuU6RAQ0— Ararat Mirzoyan (@AraratMirzoyan) July 8, 2023 . Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 8, 2023, 16:47 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print