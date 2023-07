Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Georgia on a working visit.

At Batumi International Airport, the Prime Minister of Armenia was welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili.

A meeting between Prime Minister Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili is scheduled today. First, the leaders of the two countries will have a private conversation, and then an extended meeting will take place.